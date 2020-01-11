Left Menu
Tennis-Haggerty honoured to be voted onto IOC

  • Reuters
  Updated: 11-01-2020 21:06 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

International Tennis Federation (ITF) president David Haggerty has been elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Haggerty, who was re-elected by tennis's governing body last year, was sworn in at the 135th IOC Session in Lausanne on Friday.

"It is a great privilege to become an IOC member, I am truly honored," said Haggerty, who has overseen major changes to the format of the Davis Cup and Fed Cup. "This is an acknowledgement of the ITF Board, Committees, Regional and National Associations, and staff who work tirelessly to grow the game.

"I look forward to working with all other members to represent and promote the Olympic values and to continue the long and meaningful relationship between tennis and the Olympic and Paralympic movement." Haggerty was sworn in along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita.

