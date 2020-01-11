Wakhare, Sarvate skittle out Bengal for 170

Off-break bowler Akshay Wakhare and slow left-arm orthodox Aditya Sarvate were deadly on a spinner-friendly track as defending champions Vidarbha bowled out Bengal for a paltry 170 here on the first day of a Ranji Trophy group A encounter. At stumps, Vidarbha were 89 for 3 with skipper Faiz Fazal (51) being dismissed off the final delivery of the day by off-spinner Arnab Nandi. The nature of the pitch is an indicator that the match is likely to end inside three days.

Barring former skipper Manoj Tiwary (48) and the injured Ritwick Roy Chowdhury (27), none of other Bengal players were able to cross 20-run mark. Wakhare (5/56 in 19 overs) and Sarvate (4/53 in 20 overs) made life miserable on a track where there was turn. Such was there dominance that team's biggest star Umesh Yadav (1/19) bowled only six overs in two spells.

Tiwary's brief innings with five boundaries was a lesson on how to counter on a vicious turner. He looked good for a half-century but tried to cut Wakhare against the turn and was bowled in the process. It was yet another failure for Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (18), who is apparently slipped down the pecking order as far as being in the national reckoning is concerned. He was caught at forward short leg trying a defensive shot against Wakhare.

Easwaran's scores in this edition of Ranji Trophy are --- 4, 15 no, 6, 13 no, 42 and 18 and he has done his case no good with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill way ahead of him in contention for the reserve opener's slot. Brief Scores

At Nagpur: Bengal 170 in 56 overs (Manoj Tiwary 48, Akshay Wakhare 5/56, Aditya Sarvate 4/53). Vidarbha 89/3 in 32 overs (Faiz Fazal 51, Shreyan Chakraborty 1/20, Arnab Nandi 1/19). At Ongole: Hyderabad 225 in 77.5 overs (Jaweed Ali 98, KV Sasikanth 5/60, Yarra Prithvi Raj 3/45). Andhra 13/0.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 225/4 (Samit Gohel 93, Bharghav Merai 54, Tanvuir ul Haq 2/48) vs Rajasthan. At Thumba: Kerala 227 (Salman Nizar 91, Robin Uthappa 48, Baltej Singh 3/33, Siddarth Kaul 3/47, Vinay Choudhary 3/37). Punjab 46/2.

