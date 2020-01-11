Maharashtra's Asmi, UP's Jatin, Tripura's Priyanka claim fourth gold

Maharashtra's Asmi Ankush Badade and Uttar Pradesh's Jatin Kumar Kanojia joined Tripura's Priyanka Dasgupta as quadruple gold medal winners at the gymnastics competition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, here on Saturday. As many as seven meet records were bettered on the opening day of athletics competition. Madhya Pradesh made a mark, picking up three gold at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium while Gujarat claimed three of the eight gold medals at stake in the judo competition at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Paltan Bazar.

In the battle for supremacy among the 36 States and Union Territories, Maharashtra topped the charts with seven gold and eight silver among 27 medals in all. With six gold among their 12 medals, Uttar Pradesh occupied the second spot while Delhi were third with a total of 12 medals, including five gold. Kanojia won the Parallel Bars and gold after winning the boys under-17 artistic gymnastics and the Floor Exercises and Horizontal Bars titles.

Badade's loss in the Clubs final to Maharashtra team-mate Shreya Pravin Bhangale meant that she was denied a sweep of the five gold medals in the under-17 rhythmic gymnastics competition.

