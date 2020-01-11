Left Menu
Soccer-Man Utd back thump Norwich, Southampton stun Leicester

  • Updated: 11-01-2020 23:06 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 23:04 IST
Southampton produced the biggest surprise of the day as they gained sweet revenge for a 9-0 home drubbing by Leicester City in October, coming from a goal down to win the return 2-1. Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United roared back to form with a 4-0 demolition of bottom club Norwich City but Chelsea maintained their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat of Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Southampton produced the biggest surprise of the day as they gained sweet revenge for a 9-0 home drubbing by Leicester City in October, coming from a goal down to win the return 2-1.

Everton shrugged off their FA Cup defeat by Liverpool as their improved league form continued with a 1-0 home win against Brighton & Hove Albion to move level on points with 10th-placed Arsenal who drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Newcastle United.

Leaders Liverpool can break Manchester City's record for the best start to a Premier League campaign if they win at Tottenham Hotspur in the day's late kickoff. Making his 200th appearance for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford struck twice for the Reds in a dominant display that left them in fifth spot, five points behind Chelsea.

United was clearly smarting from their chastening League Cup defeat by Manchester City and swarmed all over Norwich. Rashford rewarded their dominance when he side-footed in Juan Mata's cross in the 27th minute but the hosts were unable to build on their lead before the break.

Norwich capitulated after halftime though and goalkeeper Tim Krul needlessly conceded a penalty that Rashford tucked away. Mata then set up Anthony Martial for the third before substitute Mason Greenwood put the icing on the cake for the home side.

Chelsea's home form has been a thorn in their side but they put that aside to thump Burnley 3-0 with a penalty from Jorginho and goals by Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Burnley offered little as they suffered a fourth successive league defeat.

When second-placed Leicester took an early lead through Dennis Praet, Southampton's fans must have feared the worst. But the south coast club has made a startling improvement since that dark October night and stunned the hosts with a fortunate leveler from midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Danny Ings, who had missed a slew of chances earlier in the match, struck the winner -- his 14th league goal of the season -- in the 81st minute after collecting a Che Adams pass. Leicester thought they had leveled in the 90th minute when Jonny Evans nodded in a freekick from James Maddison, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) judged the defender to be in an offside position.

