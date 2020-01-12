Lakers' James ill, will sit out against Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will sit out Saturday night's game at Oklahoma City because of illness, the team announced. The Los Angeles Times said he has been suffering from flu-like symptoms throughout the week. He played Tuesday at home against the New York Knicks, scoring 31 points in a win. The Lakers also won Friday night in Dallas, with James contributing 35 points, a season-best 16 rebounds and seven assists against the Mavericks.

The Lakers said Danny Green (sore right hip) will miss the game against the Thunder, while Anthony Davis is questionable. Davis sat out against the Mavericks with a bruised tailbone sustained Tuesday night against the Knicks. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.