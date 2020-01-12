UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bremner double helps title-chasing Man City beat Everton in WSL

Manchester City's Pauline Bremner scored twice in a 3-1 win over visitors Everton as they moved level with leaders Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Saturday after a third straight victory.

Bremner scored in the 18th and 53rd minutes before a Gemma Bonner strike past the hour put the match beyond Everton, who got a late consolation through Georgia Stanway's own goal. After 12 games City is level on 30 points with Arsenal, who play at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday when third-placed Chelsea, who are four points off top spot, host Bristol City and Manchester United in fourth visit bottom side Liverpool.

Everton made a strong start with striker Hannah Cain's first-minute effort tipped onto the bar by keeper Ellie Roebuck. However, the home side responded in the 18th minute when Bremer slotted the ball into the net, and although City continued to dominate the game they missed several chances.

The city soon doubled their lead soon after the break though with Bremner firing into the top corner. Both sides then hit the woodwork, with Cain again going close for Everton and Bremner for City with an overhead kick.

But the hosts wrapped up the win through Bonner in the 64th minute before an Everton corner went into the net off Stanway. It was 35-year-old City manager Nick Cushing's penultimate home game after more than six years in charge before he becomes assistant manager at MLS men's team in New York City next month.

Since taking over the reins in 2013, Cushing has won six major trophies, including the 2016 WSL title and two FA Cups.

