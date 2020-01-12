Left Menu
Soccer-Malaga say they have sacked coach over explicit video

Soccer-Malaga say they have sacked coach over explicit video
Malaga, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2013, is 16th in the second division standings after 22 matches, a point above the relegation zone. Image Credit: Pixabay

Second-tier Spanish soccer team Malaga says they have sacked coach Victor Sanchez del Amo four days after suspending him following the release of an explicit video of him on social media.

"Malaga has decided to sack Victor Sanchez del Amo for disciplinary reasons," the club said in a statement, adding that they had been unable to agree to a mutual parting with the coach. They said the incident had seriously damaged the club.

"Malaga took this decision in consideration of the serious harm the recent non-sporting events have done to the club, with the aim of minimizing their impact on the team and the whole organization of Malaga." The 43-year-old ex-Spain midfielder Sanchez del Amo has said he was the victim of harassment and blackmail.

"The victim here is me. I'm a victim of blackmail but I'm brave and I'll move on from this," he told Spanish network Antena 3 on Friday. A 41-year-old man was detained on Friday for illegally sharing the video online, Spanish police said, adding that the man was released after questioning. The police said they are investigating Sanchez del Amo's allegation of blackmail.

Malaga, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2013, is 16th in the second division standings after 22 matches, a point above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

