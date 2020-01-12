Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Blazers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Portland
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:09 IST
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Blazers
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to help the visiting Milwaukee Bucks roll to a 122-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Khris Middleton added 30 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 29 as the Bucks won for the eighth time in the past nine games and reached the halfway point of the season with a 35-6 record. That puts Milwaukee on pace to win 70 games and surpass the franchise-best 66-16 mark set by the 1970-71 squad led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Antetokounmpo's big performance came one night after he scored a season-low 13 points in a win over the Sacramento Kings. Damian Lillard scored 26 points and CJ McCollum added 20 as the Trail Blazers lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Carmelo Anthony registered 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Kent Bazemore added 10 points.

Portland's Hassan Whiteside missed the contest with an upper respiratory illness. Donte DiVincenzo added 10 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which made 45.6 percent of its field-goal attempts and 14 of 38 from 3-point range.

Anthony Tolliver collected 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who shot 38.9 percent from the field and were 10 of 36 from behind the arc. Portland trailed 87-75 after Anthony's tip-in with 3:01 left in the third quarter before the Bucks scored seven of the next nine points. Antetokounmpo's basket concluded the burst to make it a 17-point margin.

Milwaukee took a 97-80 lead into the fourth quarter before Sterling Brown and Antetokounmpo each hit 3-pointers in the opening two minutes to push the lead to 103-82. Bledsoe's three-point play made it 116-94 with 7:16 left, and Middleton later scored five straight points as the Bucks increased their lead to a game-high 25 with 5:15 remaining and cruised to the finish.

Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the first half as the Bucks took a 64-55 advantage. Antetokounmpo tallied 13 points in the opening quarter as Milwaukee led 32-24. His basket made it 38-25 early in the second stanza before Portland trimmed the margin to four with 7:12 left.

But the Bucks responded with a 10-4 push to push the lead to 53-43 en route to the nine-point halftime lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Merzlikins earns 1st shutout as Jackets down Knights

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to record his first NHL shutout as Columbus Blue Jackets cruised to a 3-0 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Merzlikins, making his seventh consecutive start sinc...

Cloud cover raises minimum temperature across Jammu region

The minimum temperature across Jammu region rose by several degrees to settle above the seasons average due to overcast conditions as high altitude areas experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, an official of the meteorological department sai...

Aluminum industry urges govt to reduce basic customs duty on critical raw materials

The aluminium industry has urged the government to reduce the basic customs duty on critical raw materials like aluminium fluoride, stating that high import duties are a huge disadvantage as they make Indian finished goods costlier and unco...

'Space Camp' remake in works at Disney Plus

The popular 1980s space adventure drama Space Camp is getting a reboot at Disney Plus. Saturday Night Live scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell are penning the script of the project, which marks their feature writing debut.According to Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020