Lindholm, Flames down Oilers to take Pacific lead

Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Elias Lindholm scored twice, while Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and one assist as the host Calgary Flames won their fifth straight game with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 29 saves -- 15 in the third period -- for the Flames, who moved atop the Pacific Division.

Lindholm scored his second of the night -- and 20th of the season -- 39 seconds into the third period, a power-play goal while Zack Kassian served a double minor for his reaction to a hit by Matthew Tkachuk. With Tkachuk setting the screen, Lindholm found the mark from the top of the right circle for the game-winning goal to cap an entertaining affair.

Amidst a tidal wave of emotion, the club's traded goals 63 seconds apart early in the clash. The Flames shot out of the blocks and were rewarded when Lindholm gained the puck at the left circle, spun and ripped it home at the 4:04 mark. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly tied the game off the rush when he finished the play with a top-corner shot.

Then it was Connor McDavid's turn to light the lamp. McDavid used his blazing speed to create a breakaway and roofed a shot over Talbot's shoulder at the 9:06 mark for his 25th goal of the season. However, Gaudreau's goal with 40.8 seconds remaining in the opening frame tied the count 2-2. After gaining the puck in the neutral zone, Gaudreau weaved to the top of the right circle and wristed a screened shot home for his 13th goal of the season.

The rivals traded second-period goals, too. Nugent-Hopkins netted his second of the night when he grabbed the puck after Gaudreau fell and lost possession, and then had Nugent-Hopkins' shot deflect off him 84 seconds into the middle frame for his 12th goal of the season. But Dillon Dube again tied the game. The hosts took advantage of a turnover, and he chipped a loose puck into the cage at 11:34 of the second period.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots for the Oilers, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

