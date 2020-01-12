Ravens' Yanda accuses Titans' Simmons of spitting in face

After Saturday's 28-12 upset loss to Tennessee in the AFC divisional playoffs, Baltimore Ravens veteran offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face. Yanda, a 13-year veteran, said Simmons did so during the second or third quarter.

"I just want to put him on notice, in the media -- I've never done this in my career," Yanda said. "There's a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today. So the refs and everybody in the NFL need to put him on notice. Like I said, I've never been spit in my face, and I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98." Yanda said he told the referees and also said something about it to Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

"I told Jurrell to get your guy because that's ridiculous," Yanda said. "I definitely respect Jurrell, and I wanted to let him know to get your guy, because that was just, like I said, that's not acceptable in this game." Yanda also told the media that Simmons "was saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. So I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct that I got."

Simmons, the Titans' first-round pick out of Mississippi State, was not available to comment after Yanda spoke to the media. Coincidentally, Yanda was accused of spitting on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict last year, after Baltimore's 24-21 win in November 2018. There was video evidence showing Yanda spitting, but he said it "100 percent" did not land on Burfict and was disturbed that his character was called into question.

"I take a lot of pride in my character and how I was raised and the things I do day in and day out," Yanda told reporters at the time. "I would never, ever, spit on another man, another person, another individual -- ever. On the field, off the field, never. That's not the way I was raised, that's not the way I raise my kids." The 35-year-old Yanda was also asked Saturday if he'll consider retirement, but he said he didn't want to answer questions about his future.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2007, Yanda has been to eight Pro Bowls in the last nine seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2015. He was named second-team All-Pro the last two years.

