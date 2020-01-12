Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens' Yanda accuses Titans' Simmons of spitting in face

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 13:11 IST
Ravens' Yanda accuses Titans' Simmons of spitting in face
Image Credit: Flickr

After Saturday's 28-12 upset loss to Tennessee in the AFC divisional playoffs, Baltimore Ravens veteran offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face. Yanda, a 13-year veteran, said Simmons did so during the second or third quarter.

"I just want to put him on notice, in the media -- I've never done this in my career," Yanda said. "There's a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today. So the refs and everybody in the NFL need to put him on notice. Like I said, I've never been spit in my face, and I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98." Yanda said he told the referees and also said something about it to Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

"I told Jurrell to get your guy because that's ridiculous," Yanda said. "I definitely respect Jurrell, and I wanted to let him know to get your guy, because that was just, like I said, that's not acceptable in this game." Yanda also told the media that Simmons "was saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. So I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct that I got."

Simmons, the Titans' first-round pick out of Mississippi State, was not available to comment after Yanda spoke to the media. Coincidentally, Yanda was accused of spitting on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict last year, after Baltimore's 24-21 win in November 2018. There was video evidence showing Yanda spitting, but he said it "100 percent" did not land on Burfict and was disturbed that his character was called into question.

"I take a lot of pride in my character and how I was raised and the things I do day in and day out," Yanda told reporters at the time. "I would never, ever, spit on another man, another person, another individual -- ever. On the field, off the field, never. That's not the way I was raised, that's not the way I raise my kids." The 35-year-old Yanda was also asked Saturday if he'll consider retirement, but he said he didn't want to answer questions about his future.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2007, Yanda has been to eight Pro Bowls in the last nine seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2015. He was named second-team All-Pro the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at two shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire was reported on Sunday at two adjoining luggage shops in New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the fire, the official said.The fire department s...

Good dilemma to have: Rathour on opening combination

In Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, but batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a good dilemma to have. Rohit had a phenomenal 2019, having struck five centuries in th...

WRAPUP 4-Protests pile pressure on Iran after admission of plane strike

Iranian protesters and newspapers piled pressure on the countrys leadership and riot police stepped up their presence in Tehran on Sunday after Irans military admitted that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. Riot police fired...

Jones looks forward to contest between Rohit and Warner

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones says both Rohit Sharma and David Warner have huge appetite for runs and looks forward to the contest between the two finest ODI openers of recent times in the upcoming three-match series. Prior to their f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020