STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD RATHOUR

Good dilemma to have: Rathour on opening combination Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) In Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, and batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a "good dilemma" to have.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD TEAM

Women's World T20: Rookie batswoman Richa only new face in Harmanpreet-led squad By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in a 15-member Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21.

SPO-CRI-LD BCCI-CAC BCCI set to appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC members

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The BCCI is all set to appoint World Cup winning former India players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020.

SPO-RALLY-DAKAR-TRAGEDY

Hero Motosports rally rider Paulo Goncalves dies at Dakar Rally Riyadh, Jan 12 (PTI) Tragedy struck Hero MotoSports Team on Sunday as its Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves met with a fatal accident during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally.

SPO-CRI-RICHA-INTERVIEW

Never thought things will happen so fast, says teenager Richa By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Richa Ghosh is still soaking it all in. When most girls of her age will be preparing for their board exams in February, the 16-year-old Siliguri girl will be bracing for her maiden international cricket tour with the Indian women's side and that too the marquee ICC World T20.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-PUJARA Pujara slams record-extending 13th first class double hundred in Ranji match against Karnataka

Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) Prolific India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday slammed 248, his 13th first-class double century to help Saurashtra post a massive 581 for 7 declared on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Karnataka here.

SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-AWARD Bumrah set to receive Polly Umrigar Award: BCCI

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-PUJARA Hope Test cricket continues for as much time as possible: Pujara

Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) Acknowledging T20 cricket's growing popularity, Cheteshwar Pujara is hoping that the traditional Test format, in which he thrives with his workmanlike approach, will continue to exist.

SPO-CRI-RICHARDSON Coach camped out here last night to see what time dew came in: Richardson

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian speedster Kane Richardson says coach Andrew McDonald "camped out" at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night to check on dew as his players prepared to practice with wet balls.

SPO-OLY-GOPI-PADUKONE Don't know why Padukone encouraged Saina to leave my academy, hurt Gopi reveals in new book

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pullella Gopichand is not known for showing his emotions but the inspirational coach has shared the hurt he felt when his protege Saina Nehwal left his academy to join Prakash Padukone's facility, something that rankled him a lot.

SPO-CRI-BUSHFIRE-MATCH Warne, Ponting to captain star-studded teams in bushfire fundraiser game

Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain star-studded teams in a one-off Bushfire fundraiser match, to be played on February 8.

SPO-SHOOT-IND India finish 2019 as number one shooting nation in world

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) On the back of its sparkling show through 2019, India finished the year as the top shooting nation in the world, leapfrogging Olympic heavyweights China and the USA.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania-Nadiia pair to open campaign in Hobart against Oksana-Miyu team

Hobart, Jan 12 (PTI) Sania Mirza and her partner Nadiia Kichenok have been drawn to meet Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Miyu Kato of Japan in their opening round at the Hobart International, the first tournament the Indian ace will compete in her comeback bid.

SPO-CRI-RATHOUR-PANT Rathour not amused any more to answer questions on Pant

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Batting coach Vikram Rathour, it seems, is tired of answering questions on young batsman Rishabh Pant's roller coaster journey at every media interaction.

SPO-CRI-U19-IND-NTINI Makhaya Ntini floored by India U-19s, says watch out for IPL players Jaiswal, Tyagi

Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) South Africa pace great Makhaya Ntini is absolutely "floored" by the mindset of the India U-19 team which he feels is on par with their illustrious senior counterparts.

SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD-ROCA Hyderabad FC appoints Albert Roca as the new head coach

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The bottom-placed ISL outfit Hyderabad FC named Albert Roca as their new head coach for the 2020-21 season on a two-year deal.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand plays draw with Artemiev at Tata Steel Masters

Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands), Jan 12 (PTI) Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by Russian Grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev in the first round of Tata Steel Masters here on Sunday.

SPO-KHELO Khelo India Youth Games: Ancy Sojan shines with two gold medals

Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) Stealing the limelight, Kerala athlete Ancy Sojan grabbed two gold medals in Under-21 category on the third day of track and field events in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Sunday.

