Aakarshi Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath win titles at All India Sr Ranking badminton tourney

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 12-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:47 IST
Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap won the women's singles title while 15th seed Mithun Manjunath bagged the men's singles top prize at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament here on Sunday. Kashyap had to toil hard in the summit clash as the 16th seed Gayatri Gopichand proved to be a tough one to crack as she grabbed the second game.

But Kashyap calmed her nerves and produced some brilliant shots to outplay Gopichand in the decider and complete the marathon 21-17, 12-21, 21-9 win in 63 minutes. The men's singles final witnessed 15th seed Manjunath beat 12th seed Kaushal Dharmamer 21-17 21-9 in a solid performance.

The 21-year-old Manjunath, who made it to the top 75 in the world last year and has been picked by Pune 7 Aces to play in the Premier Badminton League Season 5, had earlier accounted for the sixth seed Rahul Yadav Chittiaboina and 10th seed Siddharth Pratap Singh earlier this week. Both the men's and the women's doubles categories had the top seeds losing in the finals.

In the women's doubles, it was a sterling show from the unseeded pair of Rutaparna Panda and Maneesha K, who stunned top seeds and current national champion Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat 21-19, 21-7. The men's doubles summit clash was an enthralling showdown between the top seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga-Shlok Ramchandran and sixth seeds Utkarsh Arora-Saurabh Sharma.

Garaga and Ramchandran made a strong start and pocketed the first game 21-14 riding on their fabulous footwork and aggressive smashes. But they could not keep away the sixth seeds who lifted their game by several notches in the second and showed some steely resolve in the third to win 14-21, 21-9, 21-16. Maneesha K tasted double delight as she teamed up with MR Arjun to triumph in mixed doubles as well. The duo rebounded after losing the first game to win the match 17-21, 21-13, 21-11 against Dingku Singh Konthoujam and Ritika Thaker.

