Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico's Simeone praises Real's Valverde for cynical foul

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 04:34 IST
Soccer-Atletico's Simeone praises Real's Valverde for cynical foul

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde earned unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late scoring chance and potentially cost them Sunday's Super Cup final.

The final, which Real won 4-1 on penalties, was goalless with five minutes left of extra time when Atletico forward Alvaro Morata raced towards goal with a glorious chance to score. He was brought down, however, outside the box by a sliding Valverde, who was shown a straight red card for the lunge on the striker.

Real survived the remaining minutes as the game ended 0-0 and they scored all their spot-kicks to become the first side to win the Super Cup since it was turned into a four-team event and transported to Saudi Arabia. Uruguay international Valverde meanwhile was named Man of the Match despite -- or perhaps because of -- his cynical foul.

"It was the most important moment of the match because if the play had continued it could possibly have led to a goal," said Simeone, who consoled Valverde as he walked off the pitch following the red card. "I told him not to worry anyone would have done what he did in his place, he did what he had to do," added the Argentine coach, who was no stranger to football's dark arts as a player.

Real president Florentino Perez was grateful to the 21-year-old for keeping his side in the match, saying: "Fede avoided a clear scoring opportunity and gave us the chance to stay in the game." Valverde said he had spoken to Morata after the game and felt some remorse for his actions.

"I apologised to Morata. What I did is not good but it was all I could do. I'm happy to win the trophy but I feel a small sense of regret for that," said the Uruguayan. "My team mates and the coaches supported me and Simeone also came up to me, that's not something everyone does."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane joined Perez in praising Valverde for the selfless act which helped his team win their first trophy of the season. "He did well, it was what he had to do and then he apologised to Morata," said the Frenchman after collecting his 10th crown as Real coach and his first since rejoining the club last March.

"Fede won the prize and it belongs to him but it also belongs to everyone else in the team for the effort they made."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 12-'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republics leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to ...

'Smile with your eyes': How to beat South Korea's AI hiring bots and land a job

In cram school-obsessed South Korea, students fork out for classes in everything from K-pop auditions to real estate deals. Now, top Korean firms are rolling out artificial intelligence in hiring - and jobseekers want to learn how to beat t...

Devils fire general manager Shero

The New Jersey Devils fired general manager Ray Shero on Sunday, hours before the teams game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Newark, N.J. Assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald will take over on an interim basis while Hockey Hall of Fa...

UPDATE 2-Iran issues more visas to Canadian team probing crash and helping families

Iran has issued eight more visas to a team of Canadian officials following a fatal plane crash near Tehran and most members of the group should be in Tehran on Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sunday.Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020