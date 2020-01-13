Left Menu
LHP Wood returns to Dodgers

  Updated: 13-01-2020 08:15 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 08:14 IST
LHP Wood returns to Dodgers
Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

Left-handed pitcher Alex Wood is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, confirming his status on Twitter on Sunday night. "We back @Dodgers #ComebackSZN," he tweeted.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Wood, who turned 29 on Sunday, and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million, but it could rise to $10 million with incentives. Wood returns to Los Angeles after the Dodgers traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in December 2018. He was sent along with outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig and infielder Kyle Farmer for a group that included pitcher Homer Bailey and prospects Jeter Downs, an infielder, and Josiah Gray, a pitcher.

Wood started the 2019 season on the injured list because of back issues and returned in late July but made only seven starts. He finished the year with a 1-3 record and a 5.80 ERA in 35 2/3 innings. He spent the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves (2013-15) and was sent to Los Angeles at the 2015 trade deadline.

In three-plus seasons with the Dodgers, he appeared in 86 games (74 starts) and was 31-20 with a 3.46 ERA. He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2017 and was 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA that season. For his career, Wood has a 53-43 record with a 3.40 ERA in 179 games (136 starts).

