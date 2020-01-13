Left Menu
Devils snap Lightning's 10-game win streak

  Updated: 13-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 08:39 IST
Louis Domingue made 26 saves against his former team as the New Jersey Devils snapped Tampa Bay's franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Sunday night in Newark, N.J. Andy Greene and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, and Travis Zajac also scored for New Jersey, which completed an impressive back-to-back that began Saturday night with a 5-1 victory at Metropolitan Division-leading Washington. Domingue also picked up the win in that one with 33 saves.

Tyler Johnson scored for Tampa Bay, which suffered its first loss since a 3-1 setback at Washington on Dec. 21. Curtis McElhinney finished with 17 saves. Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period on Johnson's 11th goal of the season and the 150th of his career. Victor Hedman kept the puck in the zone by the left boards and then found Johnson alone in front of the net, where he fired a wrist shot that caromed into the net off Domingue's left arm.

Greene tied it with his first goal of the season, firing a slap shot from the top of the left circle past a screen by Wayne Simmonds and inside the right post. It was Greene's first goal since April 4, 2019 at Carolina and also snapped the Lightning's shutout streak at 169:05. It also snapped a streak of 13 consecutive goals scored by Tampa Bay that began in the second period of Tuesday's 9-2 victory over Vancouver. Zajac then put New Jersey in front with his sixth goal of the season, redirecting Nikita Gusev's shot from inside the blue line past McElhinney's left pad.

Gusev scored on a backhand midway through the third period, but the goal was washed out on a coaches' challenge after it was ruled that Blake Coleman hit McElhinney at the front of the crease for goaltender interference. Tampa Bay pulled McElhinney twice in the final 2:19, the second time with 1:05 to go, but managed just one shot on Domingue, a short snapshot by Brayden Point. The Devils then sealed the win on Wood's empty-netter with .9 seconds left.

