Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jokic leads Nuggets past Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 09:24 IST
Jokic leads Nuggets past Clippers
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season, Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 19 points from the foul line, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night. Gary Harris scored 15 points, Michael Porter Jr. 13 and Monte Morris 12 for Denver, which had seven players score in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points, Lou Williams 26 and Montrezl Harrell 25 for the Clippers, who played without Paul George (hamstring injury). Denver led by 17 after Jokic hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and the Clippers started to chip away. Leonard hit a jumper and Williams scored off a turnover to force a Nuggets timeout, and Jerami Grant, who finished with 11 points, hit a shot and Jokic his third 3-pointer to make the score 76-58.

Denver took an 89-74 lead into the fourth quarter, but L.A. didn't go away. After Jokic hit a short jumper to make it 105-87 midway through the final period, the Clippers made a run. Patrick Beverley hit a 3-pointer, and then Leonard and Harrell scored off consecutive Nuggets turnovers to make it 105-94. Denver called a timeout, but JaMychal Green blocked a Grant shot and Leonard drained a 3-pointer to cut it to eight.

Harrell split two free throws to pull to 106-100, but a foul by Beverley, along with Clippers coach Doc Rivers getting ejected, sealed the win for Denver. The Nuggets trailed by one after the first quarter but slowly built a lead in the second quarter led by Harris and Porter. Harris, who has struggled with his shot over the past 11 games, was 4-for-5 from the field in the quarter and scored 12 of his 15 points in the period.

Denver led by five early in the second quarter and went up 53-42 on a Harris 3-pointer. Murray's 23-footer with 4.8 seconds left gave the Nuggets a 66-52 lead at the break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Box Office 1917 Defeats Star Wars With 36.5 Million WeekendSam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of w...

Asia property market outlook improves thanks to positive macro news fast-growing urban centres and low interest rates

Asian property market prospects brighten as US-China trade situation eases, despite the social situation in Hong Kong Bangalore and Hyderabad should be two of Asias three fastest-growing cities over the next five years, with Shenzhen and ...

29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police

A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.Delhi Police ha...

SC 9-judge bench commences hearing on pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on issues related to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Keralas Sabarimala Temple. A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020