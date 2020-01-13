Real Madrid worked hard and fought till the end: Zidane on Spanish Super Cup win

After Real Madrid lifted their 11th Spanish Super Cup title, manager Zinedine Zidane said they worked hard and fought till the final whistle. "We came here to win this trophy and it's been a tough, hard-fought week. We endured a fantastic final today. Atletico played very well. We have to congratulate all the players, even those who didn't play, because we've had a great week of work," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"We found it tough at times but we believed we could win it right to the end. We worked hard and fought to the final whistle," he added. Real Madrid secured a 4-1 win in the penalties against Atletico Madrid as the game earlier witnessed a goalless draw on Sunday. (ANI)

