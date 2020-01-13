Odisha need 32 runs, Haryana three wickets for victory

Odisha needed 32 runs while Haryana required three wickets, leaving their Group C Ranji Trophy clash tantalisingly poised here on Monday. As many as 12 wickets tumbled at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli with Odisha medium pacer Suryakant Pradhan claiming 5/86 and also effecting a run-out to help Odisha seize control in the first hour.

In a fine display of seam bowling, Pradhan claimed three wickets in five overs en route to figures of 5/86. Pradhan also ran out the No. 10 Ashish Hooda (0) as Haryana lost five wickets in 12 overs to be bundled out for 248. Folded for 90 in their first innings, Haryana staged a fightback to see through the second day on 218 for five.

But Pradhan's stupendous bowling ensured that they lost the remaining five wickets for 30 runs inside the first hour, setting a paltry target of 179. It was time for Haryana medium pacer Ajit Chahal to grab the limelight with his 6/65 as Odisha made a mockery of the chase to find themselves reeling at 147/7 at close of play.

Rajesh Dhuper was unbeaten on 29 with Rajesh Mohanty (four not out) for company as the group C leaders strived to keep themselves in hunt for a fourth outright win. Unbeaten in four matches, Odisha, with three wins and a draw, have 22 points from four matches, one clear of second-placed Haryana.

Openers Sujit Lenka (28) and Shantanu Mishra (19) gave Odisha a sedate start with a 41-run partnership. But Chahal came to haunt the visiting batsmen by giving the breakthrough at the stroke of first drinks break, trapping Lenka, as Odisha lost five wickets for 37 runs.

With Chahal on a roll, it was Govinda Poddar (30), Suryakant Pradhan (12) and Rajesh Dhuper (29 batting), who showed some resistance to take Odisha closer to the target. Brief Scores:

In Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 318 and 25/1; 10 overs. Assam 464/9 declared; 150 overs (Gokul Sharma 129, Saahil Jain 88, Rishav Das 99, Riyan Parag 60; Sumit Ruikar 3/94, Ajay Mandal 3/100). In Agartala: Uttarakhand 90 and 21/1; 11 overs. Tripura 279/5 declared; 70.4 overs (Harmeet Singh 102, SM Singha 58 not out, R A Dey 54).

In Rohtak: Haryana 90 and 248; 86.1 overs (Shubham Rohilla 48, Ankit Kumar 46, Himanshu Rana 40; Suryakant Pradhan 5/86). Odisha 160 and 147/7; 50 overs. In Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir 360 and 184/5; 63 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 90 batting, Parvez Rasool 45; Diwesh Pathania 3/41). Services 242; 77.5 overs (Arun Bamal 48, Arjun Sharma 47, Pathania 41).

In Nagothane: Maharashtra 434. Jharkhand 170; 73 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 62, Virat Singh 43; S S Bacchhav 5/55 and M G Choudhary 3/21) and 47/1; 16 overs.

