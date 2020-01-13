Left Menu
Djokovic closes gap on world number one Nadal in new rankings

Paris, Jan 13 (AFP) Novak Djokovic's win over Rafael Nadal on Sunday not only helped Serbia secure the ATP Cup in Sydney but enabled him to close the gap on the Spaniard in the new ATP rankings released on Monday. Djokovic won all eight of his matches last week and beat his rival 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the final to close the gap between the world's top two players to just 510 points as the tour heads towards the first major of the season, next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.

At the start of the year, the gap stood at 930 points. The other beneficiary of last week's action was the Russian Andrey Rublev who climbed five places to 18 on the back of his victory in Doha, the third title of his career.

ATP rankings as of January 13 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,235 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,720 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,590

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,960 (+1) 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,890 (-1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,375 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,345

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,870 9. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,640 (+1)

10. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,565 (-1) 11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,310 13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,200 (+1)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 (-1) 15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,045

16. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,995 (+1) 17. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1,930 (-1)

18. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1,799 (+5) 19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,772 (+1)

20. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (+1). AFP PDS PDS

