Soccer-Juve defender Demiral faces surgery after knee injury

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:43 IST
Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral will undergo surgery for a knee injury, the Turin club said on Monday, potentially ruling him out of the rest of the season and Euro 2020. The 21-year-old was taken off in the 20th minute of Juve's match at AS Roma on Sunday, having earlier scored their opening goal in a 2-1 win which took them top of Serie A.

"During the game last night, Merih Demiral sustained a sprain to his left knee," said Juventus in a statement. It said that tests had revealed "injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) along with associated injury to the meniscus". Recovery from such injuries usually takes at least six months.

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo also suffered an ACL injury during the same game. Demiral began the season as a reserve after joining Juventus from fellow Serie A club Sassuolo but in the last four matches had been preferred in the starting line-up in place of Matthijs de Ligt.

Juventus are already without their most experienced central defender, Giorgio Chiellini, after he sustained a knee injury in training in September. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

