Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Judges adjourn Diack trial for athletics doping cover-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Judges adjourn Diack trial for athletics doping cover-up
Representative Image

French judges on Monday adjourned the trial of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' governing body IAAF who faces charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal. Less than an hour after the hearing began, the trial was halted for procedural reasons and postponed until an unknown date.

The trial's opening came five years after prosecutors began their investigation into Diack, from Senegal, who now lives under house arrest in Paris. Investigators have described a web of corruption that was rife in world athletics, including bribes and extortion to cover up positive drug tests. Diack, 86, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers said the accusations were baseless.

"He is someone who dedicated almost his entire life to the public and to sport," Diack lawyer Simon Ndiaye told Reuters. Diack's co-accused include his son, Papa Massata, who worked as a marketing consultant for the IAAF, now known as World Athletics. Senegal has refused to extradite Papa Massata and he is being tried in absentia.

The trial had been expected to last two weeks. But prosecutors sought the adjournment after receiving several "rather voluminous" documents on Monday from the Senegalese judiciary. They include the transcript from a November interrogation of Papa Massata and bank documents.

Money laundering alone carries a jail term of up to 10 years in France. Diack, who led the IAAF from 1999-2015, was one of the most influential men in athletics. His arrest plunged the sport's governing body into an unprecedented crisis.

Prosecutors began their investigation after the IAAF's ethics commission and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) uncovered evidence a Russian marathon runner paid 600,000 euros ($683,000) to cover up a positive drug test, allowing her to compete in the London 2012 Olympic Games. Prosecutors highlighted what they described as the "extremely complacent" attitude of the IAAF toward the Russian athletics federation.

Diack acknowledges discussions with the Russians, but denies sanctions were waived in return for personal benefit, his lawyer said. In a separate case, French prosecutors are investigating alleged bribes related to the Olympics and World Athletics Championships. They suspect Tokyo's bidding committee bribed the Diacks in 2013 to secure votes, which the committee has denied.

Under scrutiny is the role of Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency, and its Swiss-based business partner, Athletics Management & Services AG (AMS). For nearly two decades, Dentsu has partnered with the IAAF to market media and sponsorship rights across most of the world, while delegating some regions and responsibilities to AMS. In 2014, Dentsu and the IAAF extended their rights agreement through 2029.

Sebastian Coe, Diack's successor, has undertaken to rebuild trust in athletics and introduced changes to the sport's governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Pulwama

One terrorist was killed by security forces in an operation in Kultrah region of Pulwama on Monday, according to Army officials.The security forces also recovered weapons and warlike stores in the operation.Further details are awaited. ANI...

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Sudan bid to limit damages over embassy bombings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Sudans bid to avoid paying 3.8 billion in damages to family members of people killed or injured in al Qaedas 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania after a lower court foun...

Tennis-ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation ITF and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged 400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sports international governing body said on Monday. Twenty...

WRAPUP 5-'Clerics get lost!': Iran protests rage on over plane disaster

Protesters denouncing Irans clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on Monday, in a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged shooting down a passenger plane by accident. Demonstrations in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020