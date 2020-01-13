Left Menu
Jaguars part ways with offensive coordinator DeFilippo

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:50 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:59 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will not return for a second season in 2020. The Jaguars were 6-10 and finished 26th in scoring and 20th in total offense in 2019, although DeFilippo was generally praised for his work developing rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II following Nick Foles' injury in the season opener.

Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick, was 6-6 as a starter and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. This is the third time DeFilippo, 41, has held an NFL offensive coordinator position for just one season, following stints with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

DeFilippo has also worked as the quarterback's coach with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17), Oakland Raiders (2007-08, 2012-14) and New York Jets (2009). The Eagles won the Super Bowl with DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach and Foles coming off the bench for an injured Carson Wentz to lead Philadelphia's magical postseason run.

