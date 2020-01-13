Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Surprising Serradori denies Alonso a first Dakar stage win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:53 IST
Rallying-Surprising Serradori denies Alonso a first Dakar stage win

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso came close to a first Dakar Rally stage win on Monday after finishing second to French amateur Mathieu Serradori in the 477km loop around Wadi al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia. Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, in a Mini buggy, saw his overall lead to Qatar's defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah trimmed to six minutes and 40 seconds after the eighth stage in the southern dunes.

The motorcycle riders had their stage cancelled as a mark of respect following the death on Sunday of popular Portuguese veteran Paulo Goncalves. American Ricky Brabec, on a Honda, leads Chilean Pablo Quintanilla by 24 minutes.

The absence of motorcycle tracks, with the riders usually preceding the cars, made navigation more tricky through the dunes. SRT Racing's Serradori, a former biker who dedicated his stage win to Goncalves, took advantage of the tracks laid by others to become the first amateur in 32 years to beat the professional drivers and teams.

Alonso, in his first Dakar with former motorcycle winner Marc Coma alongside, could also claim the drive of the day with a time quicker than all the favourites with their years of experience of desert driving. "I didn't know if in the Dakar I would be half an hour behind the biggest specialists, and being close to them on days like this, even ahead of them, was not in any of my sensible goals," said the Toyota driver.

The Spaniard, also a two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, moved up to 13th overall after finishing four minutes behind Serradori and said it had been an amazing day. His previous best in a stage was fourth. "We had one puncture unfortunately and we lost a little bit of momentum there, but otherwise the stage was nearly perfect and Marc was unbelievable, you know in the dunes, the navigation," he said.

"It seems that I can get a good rhythm, a good flow in the dunes and I'm enjoying so far this second week of the Dakar," added Alonso, who lost two and a half hours with a broken wheel and suspension on day two. In the truck category, Russian Andrey Karginov took his third successive stage victory and had a 27-minute lead over Kamaz team mate Anton Shibalov.

The rally, one of the toughest events on the motorsport calendar, ends in Qiddiya on Jan. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Staff of Air India's ground-handling arm likely to get Dec salaries by next week

Employees of the ground handling arm of debt-ridden Air India, AIATSL, are likely to get their salaries by next week, an official notification said. A staff notice issued by Air India Air Transport Services Limited AIATSL on Monday said, We...

Gym owner killed over old enmity

A 38-year-old gym owner was killed by a former employee in Saoner in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Narendra Singh 35, for killing Angad Singh, an officer said. The in...

SAI centres should be given more facilities: Jina Gohain

Injured Archer Sibangini Gohains mother on Monday said that SAI centres should be well equipped with the medical facilities in case of any emergency. Gohain had got injured while practising for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, last week.S...

JNU fees hike issue sorted, agitation 'unjustified': Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand regarding hike in fees has been settled. The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other relate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020