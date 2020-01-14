Leafs D Rielly out at least eight weeks

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly broke his foot in Sunday night's 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers and will be out at least eight weeks. Rielly played about 21 minutes and had an assist Sunday. The injury is believed to have occurred in the first period.

The team said Monday that a CT scan revealed the broken foot. He will be put on injured reserve and re-evaluated in eight weeks. The 25-year-old Rielly was Toronto's first selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, No. 5 overall. On the season, he has 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 46 games.

In 516 career games, Rielly has 54 goals and 216 assists. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

