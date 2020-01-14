Soccer-Barcelona sack coach Valverde

Barcelona have sacked coach Ernesto Valverde, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 55-year-old, who led Barcelona to successive La Liga titles in 2018 and 2019, came under fire this season for the team's dip in performance levels even though they top the league standings at the halfway point of the campaign.

