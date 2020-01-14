Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup; The Huston Astros fire manager and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Defending champ Sandgren advances in Auckland

Tennys Sandgren fired 15 aces and began his title defense at the ASB Classic with a 6-4, 6-3 win against New Zealand's Michael Venus on Monday in Auckland. Up next for the 28-year-old Sandgren is an all-American clash with No. 4 seed and two-time Auckland champion John Isner.

Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Announcement of the firings was made by Astros owner Jim Crane about an hour after MLB announced the suspensions and sanctions against the team, which also included a $5 million fine and the loss of first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

General manager McBride sees positive future for U.S. men's team

New general manager Brian McBride envisages a promising future for the U.S. national men's team as they seek to improve upon their international performances and qualify for this summer's Olympic Games. McBride, named to the GM position last week, told reporters on Monday that the team was in a period of transition, with a large group of new, younger players all enjoying the fresh perspective of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Judges adjourn Diack trial for athletics doping cover-up

French judges on Monday adjourned the trial of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics governing body IAAF who faces charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal. Less than an hour after the hearing began, the trial was halted for procedural reasons and postponed until an unknown date.

ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged $400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sport's international governing body said on Monday. Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.

Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said on social media she left because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool.

Villa sign AC Milan goalkeeper Reina on loan until end of season

Aston Villa has signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Italian side AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Reina spent eight seasons with the Liverpool first-team between 2005-2013 where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.

MLB MVPs and Hollywood stars go to bat for California families

Major League Baseball's best and Hollywood's brightest teamed up to raise money for families affected by wildfires, mass shootings and other tragedies in California with a softball game in picturesque Malibu on Sunday. At an oceanside college campus, California Strong co-founder Christian Yelich said he was committed to helping victims of catastrophes like the Nov. 2018 shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in his hometown of Thousand Oaks, which claimed 12 lives.

Australian Open practice suspended due to poor air quality

Australian Open practice was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to poor air quality as bushfires continued to rage across the country. Tournament organizers said practice at Melbourne Park had been suspended briefly but qualifying matches were scheduled to go ahead at 1100 am local time (0000 GMT).

Spectator who racially abused Archer banned for two years

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has banned a spectator from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing England fast bowler Jofra Archer. NZC filed a complaint with the police after failing to "conclusively identify" a spectator who, as Archer explained on social media, had racially abused him during play on the final day of the first test at the Bay Oval in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.