Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 06:40 IST
Boxing-Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout
Image Credit: Flickr

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both promised knockouts to avoid going to the judges' scorecards when they meet again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas with Wilder's WBC world title on the line.

The first meeting between the pair in December 2018 ended in a controversial split-decision draw after 12 explosive rounds, a result that satisfied neither fighter but left both with their undefeated records intact. Speaking at a news conference in Los Angeles, Fury (29-0-1) said he would down Wilder (42-0-1) in two rounds, while the champ said that Fury would not be able to withstand his powerful right hand this time around.

"This is unfinished business that I will finish. I'm going to knock him out," Wilder said. "I'm the lion, I'm the king of the jungle, and come February 22nd, I'm gonna rip his head off his body." After proving an elusive target in their first fight, Fury promised to stand toe to toe with Wilder in the rematch.

"I'll meet you, Deontay, in the middle of the ring ... I won't be running, you won't have to look anywhere for me," he said. "Just watch out for the right hand because you're going to sleep in two rounds," said Fury, who has won 20 of his fights by knockout. "Two. 100%."

Likening their trans-Atlantic showdown to when Briton Lennox Lewis defeated American Mike Tyson in June 2002, Fury said he expected fireworks when the two meet again. "To beat Tyson Fury, you have to nail him to the canvas. And that's what this little skinny-legs super-noodle will have to do - nail me to the canvas," he said of the tall and slender Wilder, whose body more resembles that of a basketball power forward than a traditional heavyweight boxer.

"And if he can't do that, I'm going to eat him up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally to record high ahead of trade deal; yen slips

Asian share markets rose on Tuesday and safe-haven assets slid as signs of goodwill between China and the United States supported optimism for global growth, with the worlds two biggest economies preparing to formalise a trade-war truce.The...

Boxing-Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both promised knockouts to avoid going to the judges scorecards when they meet again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas with Wilders WBC world title on the line.The first meeting between the pair in Dece...

Eastern Libyan forces says ready and determined to achieve victory - website

Eastern Libyan forces, which have been trying to seize the capital Tripoli held by the internationally recognized government, said they are ready and determined to achieve victory, the forces official Facebook website said on Tuesday.It gav...

UPDATE 5-Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal

Libyas warring leaders made some progress at indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday but failed to agree on an open-ended ceasefire to end a nine-month war over the capital Tripoli. In talks that lasted about eight hours, mediators Russia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020