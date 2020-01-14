Drug charge against Patriots' Chung conditionally dropped

A felony charge of cocaine possession against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was conditionally dismissed, a prosecutor in Belknap County, N.H., announced Monday. The conditions are:

--Good behavior for two years, meaning no crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or major motor vehicle offenses. --Periodic drug testing.

--40 hours of community service. --Waiving of his rights for a speedy trial and/or indictment.

Chung's failure to comply with any of the conditions gives the state the right to reinstate the charges and prosecute. Chung, 32, was indicted in August after police allegedly found cocaine at his home near Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, N.H., on June 25. He pleaded not guilty.

The conditional dismissal came a day before a hearing on the case. County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a press release that several factors led to this resolution, including that Chung has no criminal record, cooperated when police at his home and that the amount of drugs allegedly in his possession was small.

A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 737 tackles in 153 career games (122 starts).

