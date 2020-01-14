Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers extend 76ers' road troubles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 12:32 IST
Pacers extend 76ers' road troubles
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points in his return from a sore back and strep throat as the Indiana Pacers posted a 101-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Indianapolis. T.J. Warren also tallied 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis collected 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, who improved to 16-5 at home this season.

Myles Turner and Justin Holiday each had 14 points for Indiana, which overcame an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to post its third win in the past four games. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and finished with 14 rebounds for the game.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who have lost six of eight overall and six in a row on the road. Richardson turned it on in the fourth period, highlighting the surge with an off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down to give Philadelphia a 95-94 lead with 2:03 left.

Turner made a pair of free throws and Brogdon added one more from the line to give Indiana a 97-95 advantage before Warren blocked Tobias Harris' 3-point attempt with 29.4 seconds left. Brogdon, who was playing in his first game since facing Philadelphia on New Year's Eve, sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game, and Richardson was unable to hit an uncontested 3-pointer, effectively ending the game.

Simmons made 9 of 11 shots from the field to score 20 points in the first half, marking his highest total in the first 24 minutes of a game since scoring 26 in Philadelphia's 141-94 victory over Cleveland on Dec. 7. Simmons gave the 76ers a 49-40 lead at halftime after taking advantage of a poor pass from Brogdon before racing the length of the court for an emphatic dunk with 10.1 seconds left.

Simmons' performance certainly was welcome considering the 76ers made just 3 of 16 shots from 3-point range during the first half. Holiday made a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter as Indiana erased an 11-point deficit to claim a 74-73 lead.

Philadelphia attempted to answer as Raul Neto scored seven straight points for his team, but Doug McDermott, former Sixer T.J. McConnell and Holiday scored to keep the Pacers ahead, 83-80.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese emperor to make state visit to United Kingdom

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invite from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to the United Kingdom in early 2020.Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan have accepted an invitation from Her Majest...

Turkey: 115 soldiers detained over links to US-based cleric

Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 115 soldiers suspected of links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt in 2016, the state-run news agency reported. Anadolu Agency says the 115 are among a total of...

UPDATE 2-German 2-year bond yield touches 9-month high ahead of U.S.- China trade deal

Yields on Germanys two-year government bond hit a nine-month high ahead of the signing of the China-U.S. Phase 1 trade deal, the first staging post in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safe asse...

17-yr-old Pakistani boy to reunite with his family after almost 2 years

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy will reunite with his family after almost two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018. Mubarshar Bilal, who is also known as Mubarak, was released from the juvenile home in Punja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020