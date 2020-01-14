Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badminton king Momota faces two months out after fatal car crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:51 IST
Badminton king Momota faces two months out after fatal car crash
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Badminton world number one Kento Momota could be out for two months after being injured in a car crash that killed his driver just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday. The 25-year-old Japanese suffered cuts and bruising in the accident near Kuala Lumpur but is aiming to return at the All England Championships on March 11, said Kinji Zeniya, secretary-general of Japan's Badminton Association on Tuesday.

Zeniya told reporters that Momota, who won a record 11 titles last year had "extraordinary enthusiasm towards the Olympics" this year in Tokyo but urged Japan's home gold medal hope to take time to recuperate fully. "I hope he will do his best without pushing and rushing himself too hard and without being impatient," said Zeniya.

Momota has been in hospital since Monday following the crash with a slow-moving lorry as his party was driving to the airport. The driver was killed at the scene while Momota received cuts to his face and bruising all over his body, Zeniya said, denying previous reports that he had broken his nose and chin.

An assistant coach, physiotherapist, and badminton official were also injured. Momota will return to Japan on Wednesday, Zeniya said and would receive further medical checks.

"Cuts will be healed, but what will happen to the bruising later? I know injuries from car accidents can emerge after some time," Zeniya said. The accident came after the dominant Japanese star began his 2020 season in style Sunday with victory over Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in Kuala Lumpur.

Momota enjoyed unrivaled success in 2019, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Championships, a dramatic turnaround for a player who had been banned for gambling in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's law on NGO foreign funding is unlawful - EU court adviser

Hungarys law that requires civil organisations to disclose their foreign donors is in breach of European Union rules that protect the blocs fundamental rights, a legal adviser to the EUs top court said on Tuesday. The law is part of a serie...

FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers

Britains retailers reported mixed results for the critical Christmas period, with major supermarkets suffering their slowest festive season in years and retailers varied in their performance.British shoppers cut back on spending in late 201...

De Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup

Retired South African big-hitter AB de Villiers on Tuesday said efforts are on to ensure his comeback in the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, a plan in which his IPL form will play a crucial role. Speaking to Cricket Austra...

President Shein stresses significance of unity between Zanzibar, Tanzania

President Ali Mohamed Shein touted tangible socio-economic gains and unshakeable faith in the unique union that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania as the nation celebrated the 56th Revolution Day here yesterday.While highlighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020