Odisha pip Haryana by one wicket, secure fourth win

  • Rohtak
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:17 IST
Odisha tailenders Basant Mohanty and Pappu Roy held their nerves to snatch a thrilling one-wicket victory over hosts Haryana in their Ranji Trophy fixture here on Tuesday. Needing 32 runs to win with three wickets in hand on the final day, overnight batsmen Rajesh Dhuper (32) and Rajesh Mohanty (21) left the task unfinished as they departed three runs shy of the target.

But Odisha's number 11 batsman, Roy handled the pressure quire well and slammed Ashish Hooda for the winning boundary, sealing their fourth win from five matches. Odisha (28 points) consolidate their position atop the group C standings. Medium pacer Suryakant Pradhan, who returned a career-best match-haul of 11/122, was adjudged the man-of-the-match.

In the first innings, Pradhan's six-wicket haul restricted the hosts for a paltry 90 all out, while his five-for in the second essay ensured Odisha got to chase a small target of 179. Pradhan also contributed with the bat (12 runs) amid Odisha's middle-order collapse, chasing the paltry target.

Brief Scores In Rohtak: Haryana 90 and 248. Odisha 160 and 182/9; 58.1 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 32, Govinda Poddar 30, Basant Mohanty 6 not out, Pappu Roy 4 not out; Ajit Chahal 7/80). Odisha won by one wicket. Points: Odisha 6, Haryana 0.

In Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir 360 and 201/5 declared; 66 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 102 not out, Parvez Rasool 45). Services 242 and 146; 72.2 overs (Arjun Sharma 54; Rasool 3/23, Mohammed Mudhasir 3/45). Jammu and Kashmir won by 173 runs. Points: Jammu & Kashmir 6, Services 0. In Nagothane: Maharashtra 434 and 48/2; 5.5 overs (Naushad Shaikh 26 not out). Jharkhand 170 and following-on 311; 98.1 overs (Kumar Suraj 92, Saurabh Tiwary 87; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/124, Mukesh Choudhary 3/49). Maharashtra won by eight wickets. Points: Maharashtra 6, Jharkhand 0.

In Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 318 and 252/5; 74 overs (Harpreet Singh 102 not out, Sumit Ruikar 75). Assam 464/9 declared. Match drawn. Points: Assam 3, Chhattisgarh 1. In Agartala: Uttarakhand 90 and 148/8; 66 overs (Vijay Jethi 81 not out; Manisankar Murasingh 3/49). Tripura 279/5 declared. Match drawn. Points: Tripura 3, Uttarakhand 1.

