Soccer-Insigne scores first home goals of season in Napoli cup win

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne scored his first home goals of the season to lead his side to a 2-0 win over second-tier Perugia in a Coppa Italia last-16 tie featuring three first-half penalties on Tuesday. Insigne, the Napoli captain, broke the deadlock with a 26th minute penalty after Hirving Lozano had been fouled and then converted another spot kick 12 minutes later after handball by Pietro Iemmello.

Perugia were then awarded a penalty of their own, following a VAR review, for handball by Elseid Hysaj but Iemmello completed an unhappy afternoon when his effort was saved by David Ospina. Napoli went on to record their first home win since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as their coach in December.

Lazio were at home to Cremonese while Inter Milan hosted Cagliari in later matches on Tuesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Ian Chadband)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

