Braves' home has new name: Truist Park

A bank merger in the South has resulted in a new name for the Atlanta Braves' home. The stadium now is called Truist Park. It opened in 2017 as SunTrust Park.

SunTrust Bank and BB&T merged to formed Truist Financial Corp. The SunTrust signs are in the process of being removed from the stadium, located north of downtown Atlanta, to make way for new Truist Park signs in time for the April 3 home opener against the Miami Marlins. The Braves and SunTrust entered a naming rights deal in 2017 that is believed to pay the Braves an average of $10 million per year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The deal, which has 22 years left, made provisions for a potential name change.

