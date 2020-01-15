Phillies designate OF Herrera for assignment

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera, who was suspended for the final 85 games of last season for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, was designated for assignment on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Herrera played in 39 games last season, batting .222 with one homer and 16 RBIs, before going on paid leave following a May 27 incident in Atlantic City, N.J.

Herrera's girlfriend accused him of domestic assault, and officers noted "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend." She did not want to press charges, however, and the legal case was dismissed before MLB investigated and suspended him without pay on July 5, retroactive to June 24. Herrera was an All-Star in 2016 when he batted .286 with a career-high 25 stolen bases, signing a five-year, $30.5 million deal after the season. He has spent five seasons in the majors, all in Philadelphia, batting .276 with 60 home runs and 233 RBIs in 631 games.

The Phillies claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in a corresponding move. Martini, 29, is a career .269 hitter in 87 games in the past two seasons. --Field Level Media

