Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 04:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 04:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenham's Hotspur's Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinho's side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenham's first FA Cup tie at their new stadium, Lo Celso slotted them in front after two minutes before Lamela doubled the lead in the 15th minute.

Second-tier Middlesbrough made it an anxious final few minutes for the hosts as George Saville's low shot halved the deficit in the 83rd minute but Tottenham survived for a first win in five games to set up a fourth-round trip to Southampton. Newcastle United strolled past third-tier Rochdale, winning 4-1 at St James' Park. Eoghan O'Connell's own goal put Newcastle ahead and Matthew Longstaff and Miguel Almiron ended any chance of an upset with goals before halftime.

Joelinton ended his 20-game goal drought in the second half as Newcastle cruised through to face third-tier Oxford United. Third-tier Shrewsbury Town set up a dream fourth-round home tie against Liverpool as they sprang something of a surprise by knocking out Championship club Bristol City 1-0.

Defender Aaron Pierre's superb long-range effort in the 89th minute sparked wild celebrations at New Meadow. "Football's all about entertainment, enjoyment -- the FA Cup is special -- and now we get the chance to play Liverpool," Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts said.

Former winners Coventry City, who have fallen on hard times, beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in their replay to set up a 'home' tie with Birmingham City at Birmingham's St Andrews ground where they are currently tenants. Second tier Reading won 2-0 at Blackpool.

Tranmere Rovers' replay at home to top-flight Watford was postponed after heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged. Mourinho made five changes to his starting lineup with Lo Celso and Lamela, who both impressed as substitutes in the 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday, given the chance to impress.

They did just that although both goals came from poor Boro defending. The 4,000 Boro fans who made the trip south were silenced after two minutes when keeper Tomas Mejias played a risky pass out and Lo Celso intercepted before cutting inside and side-footing home. Boro almost levelled when Lukas Nmecha left Japhet Tanganga on the ground after a great turn but he was denied by Paulo Gazzaniga who had a relatively quiet evening.

Tottenham's second goal was almost a carbon copy with Lamela seizing on some sloppy Boro play before slicing through and finishing neatly with the outside of his left foot. Mourinho's side failed to turn their domination into more goals and things got edgy late on when Saville's shot evaded Gazzaniga who seemed slow to get down.

"I told my players at halftime if we don't make it 3-0 then if 2-1 we would be in trouble and it happened," Mourinho, who has gone on a nine-match run without a clean sheet for only the second time in his 923-game managerial career. "We did lots of things well, we conceded the goal, a bit frustrating, but more frustrating was that we did not score three, four or five."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Syrian army says Israeli jets attack air base in Homs

The Syrian army said on Tuesday Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, saying its air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. An army spokesman told state media that four Israeli m...

Women who have more sex have lower risk of early menopause - scientists

Women who have sex at least once a month have a lower risk of entering menopause early than women with less active sex lives, scientists have found in research which they say points to a form of biological energy trade-off. A study of data ...

World News Roundup: Measure to rein in Trump; El Salvador urges U.S. to not deport son and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass SenateU.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they had enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a resolution curbing ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal -Mnuchin

The United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, a day before the two sides are to sign an interim deal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020