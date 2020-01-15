Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Capitals re-sign center, $46 million deal; Gilgeous-Alexander notches historic triple-double and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, $46 million deal

The Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, $56 million contract on Monday. He was in the final year of a 10-year, $67 million deal signed in 2010. The new agreement carries an average annual value of $9.2 million.

NBA roundup: Gilgeous-Alexander notches historic triple-double

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced his first career triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's second-year guard, hadn't pulled down more than 10 rebounds in any of his first 121 career games. At age 21 and 185 days, he is the youngest player ever with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game (topping a mark held by Maurice Stokes since 1956), and he is the youngest with a 20-rebound triple-double (breaking a mark set by Shaquille O'Neal in 1993).

WNBA reaches tentative eight-year labor deal with players

The Women's National Basketball Association and its players' union on Tuesday said they reached a tentative eight-year labor deal that for the first time will see the average annual compensation for players hit six figures. The agreement, which commences with the 2020 season and runs through 2027, will see players earn an average of $130,000 and allow women to collect a full salary while on maternity leave.

TE Gates announces retirement from NFL

Antonio Gates announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, ending his career with Hall of Fame-caliber numbers. Gates, 39, signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2003 as an unrestricted free agent after playing college basketball, not football, at Kent State. He remained with the organization through 2018 but did not play in 2019.

ATP roundup: Evans reaches Adelaide quarterfinals

Daniel Evans of Great Britain reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International with a 7-5, 6-2 win Tuesday over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in Australia. Tied at 5-5, Evans won eight of the last 10 games to finish in 75 minutes. Next up is the winner between American Sam Querrey and third-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, last week's titlist in Doha.

LPGA kicks off season of record purses but disparity remains

The LPGA Tour season kicks off on Thursday, launching a year which will see the world's best women golfers compete for $75 million in prize money -- a record but still a pittance compared to what their male counterparts will play for on the PGA Tour. The LPGA purses -- an average of more than $2 million per event over the 33 official-money tournaments -- are nothing to scoff at, even if they are not comparable to the men.

'Dinged up' Koepka ready to test injured knee in Abu Dhabi

After three months rehabilitating an "excruciating" left knee injury, world number one Brooks Koepka returns to competition at this week's Abu Dhabi Championship still not completely recovered but keen to test the state of the joint. Koepka has not played since slipping on concrete during the PGA Tour's C.J. Cup in South Korea in October and says his recovery is still a work in progress.

Poor air continues to disrupt Australian Open qualifying

Australian Open qualifying was disrupted for a second successive day due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires continued to blanket Melbourne in an acrid haze on Wednesday. Organizers said practice had been suspended at Melbourne Park until 1100 am (0000 GMT) and qualifiers would not get underway until 1300.

Top-ranked men's doubles player Farah fails doping test

Men's doubles world number one Robert Farah said on Tuesday that he tested positive for a banned substance, hours after the Colombian pulled out of the Australian Open citing personal reasons. Farah, 32, said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) informed him that he had tested positive for Boldenona -- an anabolic steroid -- which he said was the result of eating Colombian meat.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin alone at No. 11 on goals list

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night. Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later. His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall.

