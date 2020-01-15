Reports: LSU's Brady set to become Panthers OC

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who helped direct the transformation of the Tigers offense that led to a 15-0 season, a national championship and a Heisman Trophy for Joe Burrow, reportedly will be the next offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. Multiple outlets stated Tuesday that the 30-year-old Brady would join another college import in Carolina -- head coach Matt Rhule, hired away from Baylor last week on a seven-year contract worth $60 million, with the potential to earn up to $70 million through incentives.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue later confirmed that Brady's title would be as Panthers offensive coordinator. Brady is returning to the NFL one day after LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game in New Orleans. That capped a season in which LSU quarterback Burrow won the Heisman by a record margin, and the Tigers led the country in both scoring (48.4 points per game) and total offense (568.5 yards per game).

Brady joined the Tigers in January after spending two seasons as an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 2015-16. He began coaching at his alma mater, William & Mary, working with the linebackers in 2013-14. Known as a spread-offense guru, Brady also carried the title of LSU wide receivers coach and worked with coordinator Steve Ensminger to revolutionize what had been LSU's staid ground-based attack that ranked only 68th nationally in 2018 at 402.1 yards per game.

--Field Level Media

