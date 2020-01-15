Toews' OT goal caps Blackhawks' rally vs. Senators

Jonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over the host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik added two goals for the Blackhawks, continuing a torrid stretch in which he has scored in five consecutive games. Chicago posted back-to-back wins for the first time this month.

Toews and Patrick Kane each recorded two assists for the Blackhawks. Toews clinched the victory when he held the puck in the high slot before rifling a shot past Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg.

Connor Brown had a goal and an assist, and Chris Tierney also scored for Ottawa, whose winless streak reached eight games (0-4-4). Each of the Senators' past three losses have come in overtime or a shootout round. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner made 20 saves to earn the victory.

Hogberg turned aside 27 shots but fell to 1-2-5 on the season. Ottawa opened the scoring 3:33 into the first period. Brown, on his 26th birthday, stood near the left side of the crease and poked in a rebound for his eighth goal.

The Senators increased their lead to 2-0 when Tierney scored on an odd-man rush at 7:21 of the first period. Thomas Chabot fed a perfect pass to Tierney, who converted for his seventh goal. Kubalik then took control with back-to-back goals to even the score at 2-2.

The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic notched his first goal of the night when he cleaned up a loose puck with 2:40 left in the second period. He followed that with his second goal of the game and his 18th of the season when he scored on a mini-breakaway 3:41 into the third period. Kubalik became the first Chicago rookie to score two goals in consecutive games since Artemi Panarin did so on Jan. 5-6, 2016. Kubalik also moved into first place among NHL rookies in goals scored this season, breaking a tie with the Buffalo Sabres' Victor Olofsson.

Ottawa has not beaten Chicago since Dec. 20, 2016, going 0-3-3 in the past six head-to-head meetings.

