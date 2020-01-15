Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Time for slow players to 'take responsibility' under new policy: Casey

Golf world number 17 Paul Casey said it is time for players to "take responsibility" for their slow play and hopes a PGA Tour policy announced on Tuesday will fix the age-old problem. The policy, effective in April after a three-month education period, will see "habitually slow players" identified using objective data and penalized for taking too long to hit a shot. U.S. judge rejects Michael Avenatti request to delay Nike extortion trial

A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected Michael Avenatti's requestto delay a scheduled Jan. 21 criminal trial accusing thecelebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan decidedduring a telephone conference with federal prosecutors andAvenatti's lawyers not to disturb the trial schedule, saying he did not believe the prosecutors had violated rules by turning over some evidence late. WNBA reaches tentative eight-year labor deal with players

The Women's National Basketball Association and its players' union on Tuesday said they reached a tentative eight-year labor deal that for the first time will see the average annual compensation for players hit six figures. The agreement, which commences with the 2020 season and runs through 2027, will see players earn an average of $130,000 and allow women to collect a full salary while on maternity leave. TE Gates announces retirement from NFL

Antonio Gates announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, ending his career with Hall of Fame-caliber numbers. Gates, 39, signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2003 as an unrestricted free agent after playing college basketball, not football, at Kent State. He remained with the organization through 2018 but did not play in 2019. 'Dinged up' Koepka ready to test injured knee in Abu Dhabi

After three months rehabilitating an "excruciating" left knee injury, world number one Brooks Koepka returns to competition at this week's Abu Dhabi Championship still not completely recovered but keen to test the state of the joint. Koepka has not played since slipping on concrete during the PGA Tour's C.J. Cup in South Korea in October, and says his recovery is still a work in progress. Badminton: World No.1 Momota leaves Malaysia hospital, on way home

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was on his way home to Japan on Wednesday after being released from a hospital in Malaysia that treated him for injuries suffered in a vehicle collision. A Reuters photographer saw Momota, who won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday, clearing security checks at Kuala Lumpur airport, his face covered in a white mask. His flight was due to leave at about 10 a.m. Poor air continues to disrupt Australian Open qualifying

Australian Open qualifying was disrupted for a second successive day due to poor air quality on Wednesday as smoke from bushfires continued to blanket Melbourne in an acrid haze. Organizers of the year's first Grand Slam said practice had been suspended at Melbourne Park until 11 a.m. (0000 GMT) and qualifiers would not get underway until 1 p.m. Top-ranked men's doubles player Farah fails doping test

Men's doubles world number one Robert Farah said on Tuesday that he tested positive for a banned substance, hours after the Colombian pulled out of the Australian Open citing personal reasons. Farah, 32, said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) informed him that he had tested positive for Boldenona -- an anabolic steroid -- which he said was the result of eating Colombian meat. Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season. The Astros on Monday said they were firing both manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for their roles in the scandal after Major League Baseball imposed one-year bans on each. NHL roundup: Ovechkin alone at No. 11 on goals list

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night. Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later. His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall.

