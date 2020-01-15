Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bumrah's yorkers, bouncers surprise Warner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:42 IST
Bumrah's yorkers, bouncers surprise Warner

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner says he was surprised by the yorkers and bouncers of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI series-opener here. Warner, who remained unbeaten on 128 in his team's 10-wicket win against India at the Wankhede Stadium, negated Bumrah's challenge well on Tuesday.

Skipper Aaron Finch also hit a blazing hundred (110 not out) as the Australians romped home with plenty to spare. Asked how he prepares for bowlers like Bumrah and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Warner, one of the best left-handers in the world, said it was all about keeping still.

"It's about being nice and still. I can't imagine someone like Brett Lee running in from almost the boundary and just sort of staggering in there and all of a sudden bowl 150kmph, it takes a while to get used to and that's great skill from Bumrah. "His (Bumrah's) bouncers surprise you, his yorkers surprise you and then when he bowls the change-up it's very, very difficult, it's like when Lasith Malinga at his prime, he bowled 140kmph and swung them.

"... But you knew you were going to get a yorker or a bouncer but it was how are you going to play that and that's what's so unique," added Warner. Saying that he finds Kuldeep's bowling a fraction slower, he admitted that picking chinaman bowlers was difficult.

"And with Kuldeep (Yadav), he's got great change-ups as well. I find that he's bowling a fraction slower these days, quite different to Rashid Khan who bowls at 100kmph, under lights I think left-arm chinamans are very difficult to pick," he added. Both Bumrah and Kuldeep had an off day at the Wankhede and would be raring to go when the two teams face off each other at Rajkot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

On Taiwan's front line with China, a constant state of alertness

An alarm sounds and the pilots rush to their jets, sitting at the ready under a hardened shelter in the warm winter sun of southern Taiwan.Their scramble into the air was only a drill before an audience of journalists. But for Taiwans Air F...

Stars rally for OT win to sweep season series over Avs

Esa Lindell scored at 154 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night in Denver. Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson had goals while Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots for the Stars, who swept the f...

UPDATE 2-Russia says urging Gulf nations to consider a joint security mechanism

Russias Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow has been urging Gulf countries to consider a common security mechanism for the region and it was time the world got rid of unilateral measures such as sanctions. We have been s...

Abrogation of Art 370 'historic step': Army chief

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a historic step and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the western neighbour.The armed forces have a zero tolerance against terrorism, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020