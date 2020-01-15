Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC names Rohit Sharma as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named as the '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:55 IST
ICC names Rohit Sharma as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named as the '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"5 CWC19 centuries, 7 ODI centuries in 2019 Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma," ICC tweeted. Sharma was at his devastating best at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and he was the highest run-getter in the tournament. He amassed 648 runs from nine games in the premier tournament.

Earlier, India's skipper Virat Kohli won the ICC's '2019 Spirit of Cricket' award. He bagged the prize for his gesture during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. During the match, a section of the Indian crowd was seen giving hostile reception to Australia's Steve Smith, and it was then Kohli turned away to the crowd and asked them to cheer for the Australian instead.

The cricket governing body also named Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne as the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer. "Marnus Labuschagne had a stunning 2019 averaging 64.94 with the bat in Test cricket. A deserving winner of the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer. #ICCAwards," ICC tweeted.

Labuschagne recently grabbed his career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney. The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the third Test. He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, saw him amass 896 runs.

ICC also announced Richard Illingworth as the 2019 Umpire of the Year. While Deepak Chahar's T20I spell against Bangladesh was announced as the 2019 Best Men's T20I Spell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

India's way not to be disruptive, it is decider rather than abstainer: Jaishankar

Indias way is not to be disruptive and it is more of a decider than an abstainer, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. In remarks that come at a time several countries have called for a greater Indian role in the Indo-P...

Researchers find evidence for reduced brain connections in schizophrenia

In a recent study, researchers have been able to show, for the first time, lower levels of protein found in the brains of people with schizophrenia due to advances in scanning. Schizophrenia is a severe chronic and mental disorder that affe...

IndusInd Bank shares continue to fall; drop further 5 pc

Shares of IndusInd Bank continued to fall for second consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping nearly 5 per cent following a rise in non-performing assets in December quarter. The scrip tanked 4.77 per cent to Rs 1,410.40 on the BSE.On the NSE...

Leonard pours in 43 points as Clippers rout Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 43 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers pounded the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 128-103 on Tuesday night. Clippers forward Paul George missed his third consecutive game due to a strained left hamstring, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020