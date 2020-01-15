Virat Kohli named skipper for ICC's ODI, Test Teams of the Year

Virat Kohli on Wednesday was named as the skipper of ICC's ODI and Test Teams of the Year. Under Kohli, India managed to win Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh in 2019 and as a result, the side moved to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

While, in the ODI format, India managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. "5 x Australians, 3 x New Zealanders, 2 x Indians, 1 x Englishman. The XI making up the Test Team of the Year #ICCAwards," ICC tweeted.

ICC Test side for 2019: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (c), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon. Labuschagne recently grabbed his career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney.

The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the third Test. He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, saw him amass 896 runs. While the Australian pacer Cummins finished with the most number of Test wickets in 2019.

"What do you make of our ODI Team of the Year?#ICCAwards," ICC tweeted. ICC's ODI side for 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Kohli also bagged the ICC's Spirit of Cricket award, while Rohit Sharma won the ICC ODI Cricketer of The Year. Australia's Cummins was named as Test cricketer of the Year, while Labuschagne was announced as Emerging Player of the Year.

Ben Stokes bagged the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. (ANI)

