REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal pledged A$250,000 ($172,000) towards the Australian bushfire relief efforts at a charity event on Wednesday in the leadup to the Australian Open. TENNIS-ADELAIDE/

Former champion Kerber suffers back injury ahead of Australian Open MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber suffered a back injury days before the year’s first Grand Slam, with the German forced to retire at the Adelaide International warmup on Wednesday.

CHESS-CARLSEN/ Chess: Carlsen breaks record for longest unbeaten streak

(Reuters) - Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has stretched his unbeaten run to a record-breaking 111 games after securing a draw in a tournament on Tuesday. UPCOMING

SPORTS MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally is a 608-kilometre route from Haradh to Shubaytah.

15 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-SPA/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia round of 16 Troubled AC Milan host SPAL in the Coppa Italia round of 16 which also features Juventus against Udinense and Fiorentina against Atalanta. 15 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round Replay - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

After the first match ended in stalemate, United and Wolves have another go to decide their third-round tie. We will also have news of other ties. 15 Jan 19:45 ET

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Paris St Germain

Monaco face Paris St Germain in Ligue 1. 15 Jan 20:00 ET

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 16 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 16 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

GOLF-LAQUINTA/ Golf - PGA Tour: American Express first round

Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960. 16 Jan

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship

Action from day one of the Abu Dhabi Championship. World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October. 16 Jan

MMA-UFC-UFC246/ MMA - McGregor seeks redemption in Cowboy showdown

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC octagon seeking a shot at redemption after a 15-month period plagued by incidents outside the cage, but Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will do everything he can to deny him that chance. 16 Jan

TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International

The quarter-finals of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open. 16 Jan 00:00 ET

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International

The quarter-finals of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. 16 Jan 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International

The quarter-finals of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament. 16 Jan 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/OSAKA Tennis-Osaka looks to retain title and regain form in Melbourne

Naomi Osaka clinched the last of her two Grand Slams at last year's Australia Open but after a mixed finish to the 2019 season the Japanese will be hoping her fourth new coach in under a year, Wim Fissette, can inspire her to retain the title. 16 Jan 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/WOZNIACKI Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure

Caroline Wozniacki will fittingly take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that has earned plaudits for her tenacity and approachable character but also gained detractors. 16 Jan 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/SERENA Tennis-Evergreen Serena seeks to match Court

Serena Williams will arrive at Melbourne Park on the back of winning her first tour title in three years looking to add an eighth Australian Open crown to her collection, which would bring her level with Margaret Court with 23 Grand Slam singles titles. 16 Jan 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BARTY Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia

Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park. 16 Jan 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/HALEP Tennis-Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory

Two years since being bested by Caroline Wozniacki in an epic final, Simona Halep will launch another bid for the elusive Australian Open title bolstered by her reunion with the coach who helped end her grand slam duck in 2018. 16 Jan 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV) (GRAPHIC) Tennis - Australian Open - Draw

The draw for the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the tennis calendar - in Melbourne. 16 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

CRICKET-JAPAN/ Cricket-Japan head to u-19s cricket World Cup as surprise package

Japan’s under-19s cricket team only participated in the East-Asia Pacific region qualifying tournament last year because they wanted to get the fledgling side some more match practice with the 2022 World Cup in mind. 16 Jan 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV) Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open

Day one of the Singapore Open. 16 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-RUGBY (PIX) (TV)

Duke of Sussex to host 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws The Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace. Last week Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced they are set to step back from their royal duties.

16 Jan

