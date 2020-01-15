Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunil reaches gold medal bout in Rome on opening day of ranking series event

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:25 IST
Sunil reaches gold medal bout in Rome on opening day of ranking series event

Twenty-year-old Greco-Roman grappler Sunil Kumar sprung a huge surprise by reaching the gold medal round on his maiden senior level appearance at the first ranking series event of the season, here on Wednesday. In the 87kg category, Sunil began with a 2-1 win over American Patrick Anthony Martinez and followed it up with a commanding victory by fall over Venezuala's Luis Eduardo Avendano Rojas in the semifinals.

He will now fight it out with Hungary's Viktor Lorincz for the top prize. The Indians are competing in six Olympic weight categories at this event.

Two more Indians are in medal contention with Ashu (67kg) and Sachin Rana (60kg) reaching the bronze play-offs. Ashu beat Italy's Ignazio Sanfilippo by technical superiority in the repechage round after losing his quarterfinal 3-4 to Abouhalima Mohamed Elsaid.

Rana won a close quarterfinal bout 5-4 against Ukraine's Ihor Kurochkin before losing his semi-final by technical superiority to Uznekistan's Islomjon Bakhramov. However, Naveen (130kg) and Hardeep Singh (97kg) exited after losing their respective opening bouts.

Naveen lost his Qualification round 0-7 to China's Lingzhe Meng while Hardeep Singh was no match to America' Tracy Gangelo Hancock, losing by technical superiority in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens signs MoU with Ghana to address energy, infrastructure challenges

Siemens Siemens.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Republic of Ghana to address the countrys energy and infrastructure challenges while contributing to the Government growth and development agenda of creating high-qua...

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather coming - WMO

Last year was the second-hottest year since records began, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Wednesday, warning that heat was likely to lead to more extreme weather events like the Australian bushfires in 2020 and beyond. Th...

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon FECACOOT said on Wednesday. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon fro...

Delhi polls: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action

Some AAP MLAs remained committed to the party, some were disappointed while some were still deliberating on their future course of action after they were dropped from the partys list of candidates for the next months Delhi Assembly polls. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020