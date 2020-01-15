Tata Mumbai Marathon route tweaked

The race director of the Tata Mumbai Marathon Hugh Jones on Wednesday said the revised route of the Marathon will provide less friction for earlier and fast pacers. Speaking at a media briefing here, Jones shared the details of the route change for the 17th edition of the marathon to be held on January 19.

"In terms of the difference in the route as compared to the earlier editions, we take a round of Oval Maidan twice before hitting the road. We have also retracted the Worli sea face," Jones was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the organisers. "The revised route will provide less friction for early and fast pacers. The other change we have made for the elite runners to run against the traffic on the same carriageway as the one they came on, to allow them to run freely, and make it comfortable for everyone," he added.

The full Marathon starts and ends at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.