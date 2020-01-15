Hockey India bars 10 teams from participating in 10th National Championships

Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday barred ten teams from participating in the various events of the 10th Hockey India National Championships 2020 due to non-submission of the team entry forms. HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad in his letter to Assam Hockey, Association of Indian University, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Coorg, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Hockey Madhya Bharat, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Odisha, and Tripura Hockey has stated that they have been denied the permission for not "completing necessary documents."

"The Hockey India Membership of Permanent Members amongst the above are relegated to Associate Membership with immediate effect and will be reconsidered for reverting back to Permanent Membership subject to your Association complying with the requirements to be filled on the MU Portal for the balance tournaments. This decision is subject to approval and ratification by the Hockey India Executive Board," the letter states. "The current Associate Category Members of Hockey India in the above list will be disaffiliated in case they fail to complete the requirements of the MU Portal without any further delay as Hockey India will not accept any detriment coming to athletes due to incompetence of Hockey India Member Units," added the letter. (ANI)

