Sports News Summary: Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team; Golden Knights fire coach Gallant, hire DeBoer

Saints FB Line retires after seven seasons

New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line retired Wednesday after seven NFL seasons. The 29-year-old rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added 161 receiving yards and four touchdown catches in 75 games (22 starts) with the Saints (2017-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2013-16).

Executive Kennedy insists Red Sox won 2018 title fairly

Whether the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series title was won legitimately is up for debate after Alex Cora was involved in sign-stealing scandals in back-to-back seasons with the 2017 champion Houston Astros and Red Sox. The Red Sox held a press conference on Wednesday -- one day after parting ways with Cora -- and team president Sam Kennedy made it clear he doesn't believe the World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers is tainted.

Poor air could hit players hard in long matches at Australian Open: Evert

Tennis great Chris Evert said player health is a serious concern heading into this year's Australian Open where poor air quality could hit competitors hard in longer matches amid the devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country. With the year's first tennis major starting on Monday in Melbourne, Evert -- along with John McEnroe -- told reporters that air quality should be paramount in tournament organizers' minds.

Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport: German athlete body chief

Athletes have not just sported role models and should speak out about social and political issues just like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe at last year's World Cup, the CEO of independent German athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said. Johannes Herber said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 which banned any political messages at Olympic venues or medal ceremonies at this year's Tokyo Olympics, to avoid turning the Games into a political tool, was robbing the world of interesting voices.

Owens wishes relaxed celebration rules were in place for his career

Terrell Owens, who became famous for his outlandish and entertaining touchdown celebrations during his storied NFL career, feels rules intended to discourage such behavior prevented him from reaching his full marketing potential. The Hall of Fame wide receiver tallied numerous excessive celebration penalties during a career that ended long before the National Football League in 2017 relaxed its rules on celebrations in a bid to allow players more room to have fun after making big plays.

Federer, Nadal kick in $170,000 for Australian bushfire relief

Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal pledged A$250,000 ($172,000) towards the Australian bushfire relief efforts at a charity event on Wednesday in the leadup to the Australian Open. World number one Nadal made the announcement at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena during the "Rally for Relief" event where top players including Serena Williams and Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic led fundraising efforts.

Mickelson has Ryder Cup, not senior circuit, in his sights

Phil Mickelson will be eligible for the PGA Tour's senior circuit this year but the five-times major champion said on Wednesday he has not given it much thought and is focused instead on making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Mickelson, who turns 50 in June, feels that a decision he made years ago to have a greater work ethic and commitment to physical health has left him in no rush to tee it up on the PGA Tour Champions with players he idolized as a child.

Golden Knights fire coach Gallant, hire DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant, their first-ever coach, on Wednesday and named former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer as his replacement. Gallant, 56, led the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 to culminate their first NHL season; Vegas lost in five games to the Washington Capitals. Overall, Gallant's teams were 118-75-20 in two-plus seasons, including a 24-19-6 record this season.

Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 23-times Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margaret Court's record of 24 singles titles at the Australian Open next week, last played for the U.S. in February 2018 following the birth of her daughter.

Dodgers must move on from Astros cheating scandal: Bryant

Basketball great Kobe Bryant on Wednesday said the Los Angeles Dodgers need to turn the page after Major League Baseball confirmed this week that the Houston Astros cheated during the 2017 season when they beat the Dodgers in the World Series. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard, who regularly attends Dodgers games, said nothing good can come of wondering what might have been if the Astros hadn't relied on stealing pitching signs to give their batters an unfair advantage.

