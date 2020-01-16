Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Summary: Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team; Golden Knights fire coach Gallant, hire DeBoer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 05:23 IST
Sports News Summary: Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team; Golden Knights fire coach Gallant, hire DeBoer
Image Credit: Twitter (@serenawilliams)

Saints FB Line retires after seven seasons

New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line retired Wednesday after seven NFL seasons. The 29-year-old rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added 161 receiving yards and four touchdown catches in 75 games (22 starts) with the Saints (2017-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2013-16).

Executive Kennedy insists Red Sox won 2018 title fairly

Whether the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series title was won legitimately is up for debate after Alex Cora was involved in sign-stealing scandals in back-to-back seasons with the 2017 champion Houston Astros and Red Sox. The Red Sox held a press conference on Wednesday -- one day after parting ways with Cora -- and team president Sam Kennedy made it clear he doesn't believe the World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers is tainted.

Poor air could hit players hard in long matches at Australian Open: Evert

Tennis great Chris Evert said player health is a serious concern heading into this year's Australian Open where poor air quality could hit competitors hard in longer matches amid the devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country. With the year's first tennis major starting on Monday in Melbourne, Evert -- along with John McEnroe -- told reporters that air quality should be paramount in tournament organizers' minds.

Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport: German athlete body chief

Athletes have not just sported role models and should speak out about social and political issues just like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe at last year's World Cup, the CEO of independent German athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said. Johannes Herber said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 which banned any political messages at Olympic venues or medal ceremonies at this year's Tokyo Olympics, to avoid turning the Games into a political tool, was robbing the world of interesting voices.

Owens wishes relaxed celebration rules were in place for his career

Terrell Owens, who became famous for his outlandish and entertaining touchdown celebrations during his storied NFL career, feels rules intended to discourage such behavior prevented him from reaching his full marketing potential. The Hall of Fame wide receiver tallied numerous excessive celebration penalties during a career that ended long before the National Football League in 2017 relaxed its rules on celebrations in a bid to allow players more room to have fun after making big plays.

Federer, Nadal kick in $170,000 for Australian bushfire relief

Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal pledged A$250,000 ($172,000) towards the Australian bushfire relief efforts at a charity event on Wednesday in the leadup to the Australian Open. World number one Nadal made the announcement at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena during the "Rally for Relief" event where top players including Serena Williams and Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic led fundraising efforts.

Mickelson has Ryder Cup, not senior circuit, in his sights

Phil Mickelson will be eligible for the PGA Tour's senior circuit this year but the five-times major champion said on Wednesday he has not given it much thought and is focused instead on making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Mickelson, who turns 50 in June, feels that a decision he made years ago to have a greater work ethic and commitment to physical health has left him in no rush to tee it up on the PGA Tour Champions with players he idolized as a child.

Golden Knights fire coach Gallant, hire DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant, their first-ever coach, on Wednesday and named former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer as his replacement. Gallant, 56, led the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 to culminate their first NHL season; Vegas lost in five games to the Washington Capitals. Overall, Gallant's teams were 118-75-20 in two-plus seasons, including a 24-19-6 record this season.

Serena Williams returns to U.S. Fed Cup team

Serena Williams will return to the United States Fed Cup team for a qualifying event against Latvia next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 23-times Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margaret Court's record of 24 singles titles at the Australian Open next week, last played for the U.S. in February 2018 following the birth of her daughter.

Dodgers must move on from Astros cheating scandal: Bryant

Basketball great Kobe Bryant on Wednesday said the Los Angeles Dodgers need to turn the page after Major League Baseball confirmed this week that the Houston Astros cheated during the 2017 season when they beat the Dodgers in the World Series. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard, who regularly attends Dodgers games, said nothing good can come of wondering what might have been if the Astros hadn't relied on stealing pitching signs to give their batters an unfair advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rebel indigenous Mexican weaver talks to his threads

Indigenous weaver and fashion designer Alberto Lopez knew he wanted to be a traditional weaver early on, but there was a problem the artisans who worked the looms in his village in the lush mountains of southern Mexico were all women.Undete...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks scale record peak on U.S.-China trade deal

World stocks inched to a record high on Thursday after the United States and China signed a deal to defuse their 18-month trade war, which has weighed on global economic growth and hampered investments. MSCIs broadest index of world stocks ...

Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.A man in his 30s from Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, tested positive, the ministry said. The man had been to the Chine...

UPDATE 5-U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the worlds two largest economies but leaving a number of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020