Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 23 of the Premier League on Jan. 18-19 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Jan. 18

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) *Watford have won their last three league matches at home, conceding only one goal.

*Spurs' Dele Alli has scored more goals against Watford in all competitions (six) than against any other opponent. *Watford have won 13 points under new manager Nigel Pearson to get out of the relegation zone for the first time this season -- only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more points (15) in that period.

Arsenal v Sheffield United *The Blades are winless in their last nine top flight away matches against Arsenal (D1 L8), last winning in August 1971.

*Arsenal's top goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (14 league goals) is suspended after receiving a red card against Crystal Palace in the last match. *Arsenal have won only one of their last seven league matches at home (D3 L3).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa *Brighton have won only one of their last seven league matches (D3 L3).

*Villa have beaten Brighton twice this season -- at home in the Premier League and at the Amex in the League Cup. *Villa have scored four goals in or after the 90th minute -- more than any other side in the league this season.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace *Man City have won seven of their last nine league games against Crystal Palace (D1 L1).

*Palace have lost only one of their last nine league games (W3 D5). *City's De Bruyne has three goals and seven assists against Palace in all competitions. He leads the league with 14 assists this season.

Norwich City v Bournemouth *Norwich, 20th, are yet to keep a clean sheet at home in the Premier League this season.

*Bournemouth, 19th, have won only one of their last 11 games (D1 L9) to fall into the relegation zone. *Norwich's leading goal scorer Teemu Pukki (nine league goals) has not scored in his last four matches.

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers *Saints are unbeaten in their last five matches (W4 D1) to move out of the relegation zone and up to 12th.

*Wolves have lost three of their last six matches (W2 D1). *Saints striker Danny Ings (14 goals) has scored in 13 different league matches this season -- more than any other player.

West Ham United v Everton *West Ham have beaten Everton only three times in their last 23 Premier League matches (D6 L14).

*Everton have won three of their four league games since Carlo Ancelotti took over, their best run of form this season. *Everton forward Theo Walcott has six goals and five assists against West Ham in all competitions.

Newcastle United v Chelsea (1730) *Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has beaten Chelsea only once in 22 Premier League games (D5 L16).

*Chelsea have won 22 points away from home this season -- more than they have at home (17). *Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has scored in each of his last three appearances in all competitions.

Sunday, Jan. 19 Burnley v Leicester City (1400)

*Burnley have not drawn a Premier League game since September (W5 L6) and have lost their last four. *Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, 33, leads the league with 17 goals this season.

*Burnley boss Sean Dyche has never beaten Brendan Rodgers, losing all four times their teams have faced each other. Liverpool v Manchester United

*Liverpool have beaten United only once in their last 11 league matches (D5 L5). *Marcus Rashford has scored 22 goals for United and England this season.

*Liverpool have won their last 18 league matches at Anfield.

