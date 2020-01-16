Left Menu
Powell helps Raptors hold off Thunder

Image Credit: Flickr

Norman Powell had 23 points off the bench to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on the road Wednesday night. Toronto shot a season-high 61.2 percent from the floor, with Powell going 9 of 11.

The Raptors jumped out to a big lead in the first half but had to hold on late. Toronto led by 30 before halftime but the Thunder cut the lead to three with 2:39 left thanks to hitting 15 of 20 shots. But the Raptors finished with a 6-0 run over the last two minutes to put the game away.

Toronto has battled injuries that recently left the team without three regular starters. While Fred VanVleet remains sidelined, the Raptors got back Pascal Siakam back Sunday and then Marc Gasol returned to the lineup Wednesday. Siakam scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while Gasol added 15. Gasol was playing for the first time since Dec. 18.

OG Anunoby also scored 21 for Toronto, while Kyle Lowry added 17. The game got tight late in the third quarter, with the margin shrinking to eight on Dennis Schroder's driving layup with 1:37 left in the quarter.

But the Raptors quickly extended the lead, scoring the next 10 points as Oklahoma City missed its next four shots. Oklahoma City wasn't done yet, making their final push to pull within three after trailing by 21 with 6:39 remaining.

Schroder scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City got 57 points from its reserves. Danilo Gallinari hit four 3-pointers and added 23 points for OKC, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21. Chris Paul had 16 points and 11 assists.

Toronto built its biggest lead of the game late in the second quarter, going up 73-43. But the Thunder scored 12 consecutive points over the last 1:19 of the first half, with four different players hitting 3-pointers to help Oklahoma City get back within striking distance.

The teams combined for 31 3-pointers. Oklahoma City center Steven Adams left the game in the second quarter with a right knee contusion and didn't return.

