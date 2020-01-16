Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland stun world champions Windies by four runs in T20 opener

  • PTI
  • |
  • St Georges
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 09:41 IST
Ireland stun world champions Windies by four runs in T20 opener
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Ireland rode a career-best 95 from opener Paul Stirling before keeping their nerve in a nail-biting final over to pull off a four-run win over world champions West Indies in the first of a three-match Twenty20 series on Wednesday. The burly Stirling steered Ireland to 208-7 in their 20 overs.

However, the home side appeared comfortably on course for victory -- bringing up their hundred inside 10 overs with just two wickets down -- until the game was decided in the last over. Needing 15 to win, all-rounder Josh Little (3-29) got rid of the dangerous Dwayne Bravo, one of two wickets to fall in the last over.

With five needed off the last ball and seven wickets down, Hayden Walsh could only wave his bat into thin air in a desperate attempt to win the game. It was only Ireland's second victory in T20 cricket over the West Indies who went into the game having swept the ODI series 3-0.

"Everyone is ecstatic, we came so close in that second ODI (lost by one wicket) and it maybe affected us in that third ODI, so to show the bottle and come out against one of the top teams in T20 cricket and get a win was great for the vibe of the team," said Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie. For the home side, opener Evin Lewis top scored with 53 off 28 balls with six fours and three sixes.

It was Lewis's sixth T20 half-century and followed knocks of 95 and 102 in the one-dayers. West Indian captain Kieron Pollard hit a breezy 31 from 15 balls, threatening to take the game away from Ireland.

But the Irish fielders continued to hold their catches to take the game into the last over. Earlier, Stirling carted six fours and eight sixes in his 47-ball innings for his seventh T20 half-century.

He put on 154 for the first wicket with fellow opener Kevin O'Brien (48). "It was a really good pitch and I think we put a par score on which showed in the end, we felt we were in the game the whole way through," said Stirling.

"It was touch and go, but we're enjoying the tight games -- we came out the right side this time, so it's a nice feeling." Ireland made 100 off just 6.3 overs and 150 in the 12th over before the West Indies bowlers applied the brakes after the openers fell within two runs of each other. Bravo, playing an international match for the first time since September 2016, was taken for 18 runs by Stirling in his first over.

But the veteran star recovered to finish with 2-28 off his four overs, clean bowling O'Brien. Leg-spinner Walsh took 1-25, his sole victim being Stirling caught at deep-midwicket going for the big shot which would have brought him a century.

The second and third games in the series take place on Saturday and Sunday in St Kitts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ITM Launches Comprehensive Program in Business Analytics and Data Science

ITM Executive Education Centre EEC launches a comprehensive program in Business Analytics and Data Science which will help students get a strong grip on advanced industry-relevant skills and stay ahead in the competition. This program allu...

Tennis-With Cahill back in her corner, Halep chases Melbourne glory

Simona Halep hopes having Darren Cahill back in her corner at the Australian Open will help her land a third Grand Slam title but if the Melbourne Park trophy eludes her once again it will not be down to a lack of fitness or preparation.Hal...

Odisha train accident:Helplines set up in Mumbai, Thane

In the wake of derailment of theMumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT Express, the CentralRailway has set up helplines at five stations to provide updates about the accident to relatives of the train passengers, an official said on...

Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia

Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park.The stocky 23-year-olds rollicking 2019 season has rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020